Ninety volunteers from Butterfield Bank (Cayman) Ltd. and their family members removed 63 bags of trash weighing more than 680 pounds from Coe Wood Beach in Bodden Town over the weekend.

The volunteers were part of Butterfield Group’s worldwide International Coastal Cleanup on Sept. 16, which aims to stem the tide of trash entering the oceans.

The cleanup crews used Ocean Conservancy’s Clean Swell app to document every piece of trash collected for the Ocean Trash Index, described as the world’s largest database on marine debris.

“At Butterfield, the environment is a major focus of our corporate social responsibility,” said Michael McWatt, managing director of Butterfield Bank (Cayman) Ltd.

“The debris that has washed up on Coe Wood Beach, and the trash that has been left behind, if left to disintegrate in the sun, can be extremely harmful to the area. We had feedback from a couple of residents of Bodden Town thanking us for our efforts, so it’s great to know that it hasn’t gone unnoticed,” he added.

The Cayman bank joined cleanup efforts across six countries, where 267 Butterfield team members cleared 113 bags of trash and recyclables from public spaces during the first of what the bank said will become an annual Community Action Day.