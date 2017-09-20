Church Ministers seek help for hurricane victims

The Cayman Ministers’ Association is seeking support for people of several Caribbean islands that have been hit hard by recent hurricanes.

The association is asking all pastors in the Cayman Islands to encourage members of their churches to bring in generous financial donations by Sunday, Oct. 1.

The financial contributions will be sent to the Samaritans Purse for distribution.

The Samaritans Purse is a disaster relief organization headed by the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, of which Franklin Graham is the CEO.

The Samaritans Purse already has personnel assisting in several of the hard-hit Caribbean areas, including Puerto Rico and St. Martin.

Pastor Torrance Bobb of the Cayman Ministers’ Association said the association “wishes to express its support to all the victims of recent hurricanes in the region and particularly to those who have been impacted by Hurricane Irma.”

The press release from the Cayman Ministers’ Association states that cash donations can be dropped off to Agape Family Worship Centre on Fairbanks Road.

Checks can be made payable to Cayman Ministers’ Association and mailed to the Agape Family Workshop Centre, PO Box 276, Grand Cayman, KY1-1104.