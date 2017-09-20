Young musicians visit Juilliard School

Two winners of Butterfield’s Young Musician of the Year competition visited the Juilliard School in New York last week as part of their prizes.

Alto saxophone player Marcos Bertran, who won the competition this year, and 2016 winner Daniela Granados, who plays the flute, were accompanied on the trip last week by their mothers.

“We are thrilled to have been able to organize this eye-opening experience for these two talented young people and hope that this prize helps to inspire our up and coming young musicians. We hope to continue to develop our association with Juilliard and we thank them for their hospitality,” said Butterfield’s Managing Director Michael McWatt.

Having forged a relationship with Juilliard via the Cayman Arts Festival, the bank was able to organize a tour and a one-on-one lesson for each of the young musicians.

“I am incredibly grateful to have had the opportunity to visit Juilliard and have a lesson with a great musician. I definitely felt inspired in such a supportive environment to always continue improving as a musician, and to never stop playing regardless of where life takes me,” said Ms. Granados.

“My lesson with a Juilliard alumnus who specialized in jazz saxophone, Jordan Pettay, was amazing. I was able to play for her and get feedback from a professional musician in my area of music. She gave me tips, adjustments and useful advice for my music skills,” said Mr. Bertran.

The 2018 Butterfield Young Musician of the Year competition will take place in April. Finalists are chosen from the annual National Children’s Festival of the Arts program.