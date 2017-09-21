Two local divers to get hall of Fame honor

Cayman divers Kent Eldemire and Jason Washington will be honored at the 2017 International Scuba Diving Hall of Fame ceremony on Sept. 29 for their contributions to the dive industry.

“We are proud to recognize these individuals and place their names alongside other inductees who have had an impact on the dive industry both in Cayman and around the world,” said Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell.

Mr. Eldemire trained members of the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service to dive, is a founding member of the Cayman Islands Watersports Operators Association, and a founding member of the Cayman Islands Pirates Week Development Board.

Mr. Washington founded the Cayman United Lionfish League, known as CULL, an organization responsible for the removal of tens of thousands of lionfish from local waters. He also started iDive Cayman Islands, which has introduced potential divers to the territory’s dive sites.

The 2017 Hall of Fame inductees are Dick Bonin, co-founder of U.S. diving company Scubapro; Krov Menuhin, an Australian underwater filmmaker who filed the first underwater footage of a blue whale; Gardner Young, who created the first tourist diving and training resort in the Bahamas; and Kurt Schaefer, who designed several early underwater camera housings in the 1940s in Austria.

The ceremony will be held on Sept. 29 at the Marriott Beach Resort. Tickets, $75, are on sale at the Department of Tourism. For more information, contact [email protected]