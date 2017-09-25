A man charged with two counts of rape was remanded in custody after appearing in Summary Court on Monday.

Okeno Nicholas Solomon, 24, had five charges against him transmitted to Grand Court, where he is scheduled to appear on Friday, Oct. 6.

The two rapes, involving one complainant, are alleged to have occurred at a residential complex in Prospect on Sept. 13.

Solomon is further charged with aggravated burglary in connection with the same incident – entering as a trespasser with intent to commit rape and having a knife with him at the time of entry.

The three charges are required by law to be transmitted to Grand Court, Magistrate Valdis Foldats told Solomon.

Two other charges were also sent to the higher court because they arose from the same set of circumstances.

Solomon was also charged with burglary – entering as a trespasser with intent to steal and stealing a quantity of jewelry and other items, including a Dell laptop from the same complainant/victim.

A theft charge alleges that Solomon stole a Kia Picanto motor car from the complex parking lot. Valued at more than $5,000, it was the property of Cayman Rent A Car Ltd.

The defendant, a resident of West Bay, was represented by attorney Jonathon Hughes. No bail application was made.