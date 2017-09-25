The organizers of the 2018 Cayman Alternative Investment Summit have enlisted the help of a “robot” to announce the theme of the next conference.

“Brian Bionic,” an actor in a robot costume, explores the conference venue, the Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa, in a new promotional video for the event.

The fifth annual Cayman Alternative Investment Summit, scheduled for Feb. 7-9, will focus on how technology is impacting the alternative investment industry. The theme is “WIRED: The Rise of Alternative Investments in a Digital Age.”

Panel discussions will cover such topics as “Rise of Quants: The New Kings of Wall Street” and “Harnessing the Transformative Powers of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.”

The promotional video, created by Moca Films in association with Massive Media, features Brian Bionic staying at the Kimpton resort and enjoying Seven Mile Beach.

The video can be viewed online at www.caymansummit.com, which is now also open for registration for the event.