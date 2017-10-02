Primary students recognized for outstanding achievements

On Friday Sept. 22, 2017. Sir John A. Cumber Primary School honored eight students from years 2 and 3 for their outstanding achievements and progress made for the school year so far.

These students were singled out by their teacher for their consistency in adhering to instructions and rules, attentiveness, being respectful and responsible, and having a positive attitude toward learning. The students were congratulated by Principal Paul Samuel at a special awards assembly. He remarked that it must have been a difficult task for the teachers because of the outstanding qualities that some students continue to demonstrate. He took the opportunity to encourage them to work toward this accomplishment. The students were awarded with certificates, followed by hot chocolate, brownies and a ‘chit-chat’ with Mr. Samuel. They all thoroughly enjoyed the experience.

Raymani Ebanks said ‘I think it was awesome.” When asked what he would tell his friends about it his response was “I would tell my friends to listen to my teacher.”

Ronn Connor, another recipient, said “It was fantastic, it made me feel good.” When asked what he learned he replied “I know that I must be respectful, be responsible and be safe.”

Other awardees were Yasmin Rivers, Daniel Soler, Tyler Rodriquez, Zoie Bush, Anicaka Cameron and Chloe Williams.

Hot Chocolate with the Principal Fridays is part of the Positive Behavior Intervention Strategies (PBIS) incentive program the school uses to recognize, encourage and validate the consistent effort of the students who show respect, responsibility and do what they can be safe.