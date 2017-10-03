CIMA names Rayford Britton deputy policy head

The Cayman Islands Monetary Authority has appointed Rayford Britton as deputy head of the Policy and Development Division.

Mr. Britton has a bachelor’s degree in accounting and started his career at CIMA in 2006 as a senior analyst in the Banking Supervision Division. He subsequently became one of the division’s chief analysts and later transferred to the Policy and Development Division as a chief policy officer.

In 2015, Mr. Britton left the Authority to take up a post with a private equity investment company.

CIMA’s Managing Director Cindy Scotland said, “In line with the unique functions of the Authority, attracting talented individuals with relevant expertise remains as one of our main priorities. As such, and given his regulatory background and experience, we are pleased that Mr. Britton has re-joined the Authority.”

In other news, CIMA joined regulators from more than 80 countries to celebrate World Investor Week, an initiative of the International Organization of Securities Commissions, described as the leading international body and global standard-setter for securities regulation.

World Investor Week is part of the organization’s investor education efforts and aims to promote smart investment strategies worldwide. The global campaign takes place from Oct. 2 to Oct. 8.

The authority wants investors to be aware of the importance of conducting research before investing in a product, verifying the credibility of investment professionals, and understanding the benefits of long-term diversified investment.

Investors should also plan ahead, avoid “get rich quick” and “can’t lose” schemes, and ensure that they get all the information about an investment.