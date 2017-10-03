Employer admits holiday pay offenses

An employer pleaded guilty on Tuesday to six charges of failure to pay public holiday remuneration.

Stephen McDermott, trading as Beauty Edge Salon and Spa, admitted failing to pay a total of approximately $2,448 in holiday pay to employees between March and December 2016.

He also faces seven charges of failing to pay the national minimum basic wage. Defense attorney Dennis Brady explained that before the minimum wage law came into effect, Mr. McDermott had an arrangement with employees that was based on percentage.

Magistrate Valdis Foldats suggested that the situation be discussed further with officials from the Labour Department. The matter was set for mention again on Oct. 30.