The Deputy Governor’s Office released on Monday the list of Cayman Islands public holidays for 2018. Next year, there will be 11 public holidays.

The confirmed dates are as follows:

  • New Year’s Day: Monday, Jan. 1
  • National Heroes Day: Monday, Jan. 22
  • Ash Wednesday: Feb. 14
  • Good Friday: March 30
  • Easter Monday: April 2
  • Discovery Day: Monday, May 21
  • Queen’s Birthday: Monday, June 11
  • Constitution Day: Monday, July 2
  • Remembrance Day: Monday, Nov. 12
  • Christmas: Tuesday, Dec. 25
  • Boxing Day: Wednesday, Dec. 26
