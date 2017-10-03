The Deputy Governor’s Office released on Monday the list of Cayman Islands public holidays for 2018. Next year, there will be 11 public holidays.
The confirmed dates are as follows:
- New Year’s Day: Monday, Jan. 1
- National Heroes Day: Monday, Jan. 22
- Ash Wednesday: Feb. 14
- Good Friday: March 30
- Easter Monday: April 2
- Discovery Day: Monday, May 21
- Queen’s Birthday: Monday, June 11
- Constitution Day: Monday, July 2
- Remembrance Day: Monday, Nov. 12
- Christmas: Tuesday, Dec. 25
- Boxing Day: Wednesday, Dec. 26
