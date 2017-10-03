The Deputy Governor’s Office released on Monday the list of Cayman Islands public holidays for 2018. Next year, there will be 11 public holidays.

The confirmed dates are as follows:

New Year’s Day: Monday, Jan. 1

National Heroes Day: Monday, Jan. 22

Ash Wednesday: Feb. 14

Good Friday: March 30

Easter Monday: April 2

Discovery Day: Monday, May 21

Queen’s Birthday: Monday, June 11

Constitution Day: Monday, July 2

Remembrance Day: Monday, Nov. 12

Christmas: Tuesday, Dec. 25

Boxing Day: Wednesday, Dec. 26