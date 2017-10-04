MLA office opens in Evron Plaza

A new Bodden Town MLA office was officially opened to the public last week.

The office is based in the Evron Plaza, on the corner of Anton Bodden Drive and Harvey Stephenson Drive.

Dwayne Seymour, Minister for Health, Culture and Environment and Bodden Town MLA, celebrated the opening on Wednesday, Sept. 27, with community residents, and invited guests to tour the new offices.

The site consists of a reception area, boardroom, one minister’s office and one administrative office.

Mr. Seymour told guests that the office was now open for business. Some residents took the opportunity to meet with the minister and give him their support and to air some concerns on personal issues and things happening within the district.

Mr. Seymour thanked the owners of Evron Plaza for investing in Bodden Town. He also said he would be at the office on Thursdays, but on days when he was not taking care of government business in the Legislative Assembly, he would be available for people.

“There will be an appointment book; persons can register at anytime when the office is open,” he said.

Now that the office is open, Minister Seymour said the office’s executive committee members will form councils. They will create zones with smaller groups in the communities. These groups will report back any needs the people of the community in their area might have.

“Once we get the district community groups up and running, we [will] be able to reach people in the different areas of the community,” Mr. Seymour said.

The office is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.