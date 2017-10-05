A group of puppies abandoned in the Cayman Islands have found instant fame in New York.

The pups – Cordeiro, Mole, Taco and Tamale – were the stars of the show at the ceremonial ringing of the opening bell at the Nasdaq stock exchange in Times Square on Tuesday. Rescued by Cayman Islands charity Canine Friends, the pups were flown to a New York shelter last weekend to be adopted by new homes. They were chosen to take part in the opening bell ceremony for Blue Buffalo pet foods, which lists on the exchange and is promoting a “Home 4 the Holidays” pet adoption campaign.

Casey Keller of Canine Friends said it was thrilling to see the Cayman puppies on the big screen in the Big Apple. “They were born to a yard dog and sent over to us to find them homes,” she said. “We flew them up there last weekend and they were on the television on Tuesday.”

Volunteers in Cayman looked after the pups until they were old enough to travel to the U.S., where Canine Friends partner charity Paws Crossed Animal Rescue will find homes for them. The market bell ceremonies are held to allow listed companies to announce promotions or celebrate corporate milestones and are typically screened on major television networks.