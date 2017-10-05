Latching onto a real-life Hollywood romance, the Cayman Islands Department of Tourism plans to use love to lure visitors to the territory.

Cayman native and actor Grace Gealey married her “Empire” co-star, Trai Byers, last fall. A new ad campaign by the Department of Tourism sets the couple in beautiful locations, showing them boating, snorkeling and enjoying the Cayman nightlife.

The ads are appearing in select luxury consumer and trade publications and, between now and the end of the year, on digital billboards in New York City’s Times Square. The campaign runs through September 2018.

A press release from the Department of Tourism said the campaign complements the recent launch of Cayman Vows, a magazine promoting the Cayman Islands as a destination for weddings and honeymoons.

“We can’t imagine a more fitting ambassador to showcase the Cayman Islands’ unmatched wedding and honeymoon offerings than Grace Byers,” Rosa Harris, director of tourism, said in the release. Telling the couple’s story, she added, will show “there’s no better place in the world to host life’s most romantic special occasions than the Cayman Islands.”

Ms. Byers, who has continued to remain involved in public events on the islands, such as Cayman Islands Fashion Week, is quoted as saying she is happy to promote her home country.

“Being from the Cayman Islands, my Caymanian roots are extremely important to me,” Ms. Byers said in the release. “Whether looking to celebrate a special anniversary, occasion or plan a wedding, I promise that couples will fall head over heels for the Cayman Islands.”

Ms. Byers has gained attention as both an actor and an activist.

Her upbringing as the multiracial daughter of two deaf parents made her a target for incessant bullying while growing up, she has said. Her book “I am Enough” addresses the bullying issue, and Ms. Byers has said she wrote it with the idea of empowering young girls. She volunteers with the nonprofit anti-bullying organization Saving Our Daughters.

After graduating from the University of South Florida, Tampa, and earning a master’s degree at the University of California, Irvine, Ms. Byers pursued an acting career in New York. Stage roles eventually led to an audition for “Empire,” which has been a solid hit for Fox Television.

She recently appeared in the indie thriller “Bent” opposite Karl Urban, Sofia Vergara and Andy Garcia.