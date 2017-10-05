North Side residents register for community projects

Residents of North Side, including Frank Sound, attended the district council meeting last week to air their grievances but also to get involved in community projects.

Several people expressed concern about vehicles speeding through the district and one boy complained that he was almost run over while walking to school.

Council executive committee chairperson Debra Broderick told him and others, “Try to get the license number and give it to me. The person will be contacted and warned,” she promised.

Ms. Broderick offered her phone number (939-6558) and that of secretary Carol Saunds (925-3616) for ease of contact. In addition, Ms. Saunds is working several days per week as assistant to North Side MLA Ezzard Miller, and so will be available in the MLA office at the Craddock Ebanks Civic Centre.

After the business portion of the meeting, everyone was invited to enjoy refreshments and, as is not uncommon, it was during this part of the evening that discussions continued and much was accomplished. There were tables set up for specific sub-committees and people were encouraged to check their areas of interest and volunteer for projects. Areas of interest included sports, special events, beautification, disaster management, Neighborhood Watch. People were invited to specify any special skill they were willing to share, such as carpentry, painting or fundraising.

The first major project is the new beach in Old Man Bay on the site of the old Church of God property. Mr. Miller responded to numerous questions about parking, lighting and planned amenities.

He also provided updates on “old business,” including the provision of facilities at Starfish Point, a beach area popular with both residents and visitors.

A new project is a 2018 calendar customized with significant dates such as district council and PTA meetings. Residents are being asked for old pictures to illustrate the calendar.

Treasurer Shelly Miller provided financial information, revealing that the district bank account stood at $6,818.44 as of Aug. 31.

The meeting was held at the Clifton Hunter High School auditorium. With alternating venues to encourage more attendance, the next meeting will be at the Craddock Ebanks Civic Centre on the last Thursday of the month – Oct. 26.