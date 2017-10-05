A man wanted in Jamaica in connection with a December 2016 killing is to be escorted from the Cayman Islands after his current prison sentences expire on Oct. 11.

O’Brian Odane (O’Dane) Ellis, 29, appeared in Summary Court on Wednesday to be sentenced for possession of ganja. Crown counsel Kenneth Ferguson asked for “a certain sentence in accordance with his standing.”

Mr. Ferguson explained that Ellis was serving a sentence for illegal landing and it would expire on Oct. 11.

Ellis was wanted in Jamaica on a count of murder, Mr. Ferguson told Magistrate Grace Donalds.

He said the ganja charge arose from a raid at a Windsor Park premises by police and customs officers on Aug. 18. The illegal vegetable matter was found in Ellis’s possession; total weight was 565 grams or 19.93 ounces.

Mr. Ferguson said police and immigration officials wanted Ellis to leave Cayman as soon as possible, and arrangements had been made to escort him out of the jurisdiction to hand him over to Jamaican authorities. He hoped the magistrate would take these facts into consideration in passing sentence.

Mr. Ferguson added that Ellis had been of assistance to Cayman authorities in other matters, but he would not say more than that.

Defense attorney Jonathon Hughes said Ellis was not in any position to pay a financial penalty. He agreed that a short custodial sentence would be appropriate under the circumstances.

The magistrate imposed a term of five days and ordered it to run concurrently with the sentence for illegal landing.

Ellis is wanted in Jamaica in connection with the Dec. 6, 2016 killing of Steadman Sterling.

He had sought a declaration from the Cayman Islands Grand Court that an order to return to Jamaica would violate his right to life as well as violate prohibitions against torture and inhumane treatment as set out in Cayman’s 2009 Constitution Order.

The Grand Court heard the matter on Sept. 12 but made no finding. The judge adjourned the application and permitted the applicant to file it at a later date if he wished.