Crackdown on crime in eastern districts

Last weekend, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service conducted operations to target illegal activities pointed out by residents during a community meeting. Officers in the eastern districts were targeting gambling and the use of drugs, among other crimes that lead to fights and other public disturbances.

Police and Customs and Immigration officers conducted a search of a residence in Manse Road last Friday that resulted in the recovery of drug utensils and the arrest of a 35-year-old Bodden Town man on drug-related offenses. The man is currently on police bail. Officers conducting foot patrols around 6:30 that same evening in the area of the Bodden Town Public Beach searched a 47-year-old George Town man along with his vehicle. They found a machete and arrested the man for possession of an offensive weapon. That man is also currently on police bail, police said.

Eastern district officers also conducted a search of a residence on Northward Road just after 5 a.m. Sunday that led to the arrest of a 33-year-old man on an immigration-related offense. That man was deported to Jamaica on Monday morning.

“We will continue operations like these to target low-level criminal activity that can be a nuisance for law-abiding residents and also lead to more dangerous behavior,” said Winsome Prendergast, area commander for the eastern districts.

“Drug and gambling activities are just the first of the many priority areas we will be concentrating on in order to address concerns raised by our communities in Bodden Town, East End and North Side.”