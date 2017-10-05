The George Town landfill is scheduled to be closed through Saturday because of repairs to the main access road.

The Department of Environmental Health advised on Thursday that the landfill had to close earlier in the day to facilitate repair work to the main access road, which was extensively damaged during recent heavy rains. It was expected that repair work would take about 48 hours, after which the landfill will reopen.

The 24-hour public drop-off site at the entrance of the landfill remains open for disposal of small amounts of waste. For further information, contact the Solid Waste section at 949-8793.