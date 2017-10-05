Lights, camera, action! Cayman HospiceCare will once again entertain the Cayman community with Voices for Hospices on Oct. 13 and 14 at the Harquail Theatre.

Prepare for the stage to come alive with music and dance favorites from the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s. You might call it an evening of pure nostalgia. Anything goes, and audience members are encouraged to relax and enjoy or sing along. Wherever the mood takes you is what the evening is about.

“There is so much enthusiasm and passion from the performers that you can’t help but be excited about this event,” says producer Kerrie McMillan. “We get such a high, knowing that this concert is a small part of a global event with everyone performing for the same purpose.” Under the artistic direction of “Miss Jackie” Balls, owner of Miss Jackie’s School of Dance, performers sing and dance to classics that cover rock ‘n’ roll to Motown and Broadway to blues hits. There’s even a little “Rat Pack” in the mix.

The celebration starts off on Oct. 13 with the Champagne Gala Opening, sponsored by Vino Veritas.

The voice heard around the world

The first Voices for Hospices took place in 1989 as a “Come and Sing Along” concert to raise funds and public awareness for the Princess Alice Hospice in Esher, U.K. Since then, it has grown to become a global event with more than 500 concerts happening in 60 countries each year. It unites and encourages those working in palliative care and creates new opportunities both to raise funds and increase awareness and understanding of what they do.

In some participating countries, where there are few hospices and palliative care units, it was reported that the Voices for Hospices project helped lessen their isolation and drew much needed attention to their work.

Cayman HospiceCare has supported Voices for Hospices in many ways over the years and is proud be a part of this global “Mexican wave” of concerts. All money raised goes directly into patient care, to support anyone living in the Cayman Islands with a life threatening or life limiting illness.

Voices for Hospices takes place every two years around the globe on World Hospice and Palliative Care Day – the second Saturday of October.

Performances: Oct. 13 – Champagne Gala at 6:30 p.m. with show at 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 14 – Show at 7 p.m. Tickets are $75 for the Champagne Gala; $50 for reserved seating and $25 for general seating along the sides and balconies on Oct. 14. For further information and ticket sales, call 945-7447 or email [email protected]