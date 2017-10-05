Breast Cancer Gala brings back Bill and Giuliana Rancic

The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman will be in the pink on Saturday as it hosts the annual Breast Cancer Gala Dinner. The sold-out event promises a fabulous night of entertainment with exciting live auction items and guest speakers Bill and Giuliana Rancic. Guiliana recently celebrated five years cancer-free, and her husband Bill will talk about what it means to be a partner of someone dealing with breast cancer.

Most people are familiar with this couple from watching their life stories unfold on their hit reality show, “Giuliana and Bill.” Dynamic and highly sought after as speakers, the Rancics travel around the world focusing on topics that continue to inspire and motivate audiences of all sizes with a very entertaining and engaging approach to storytelling.

Giuliana Rancic

Giuliana is a force both on-camera and off. She is the winner of the 2014 Daytime Emmy Fan Favorite award, the host of “Fashion Police” and the host of the internationally viewed “Live From the Red Carpet.” She is also an entrepreneur, having recently launched Xo, G Wine, as well as having one of the most successful clothing lines on HSN called G by Giuliana. Her memoir, “Going Off Script,” recently debuted on the New York Times best-seller list.

In 2011, Giuliana was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent a double mastectomy. Following her treatment, she created “Fab-U-Wish,” a program to grant fashion, beauty and celebrity-themed wishes to women battling breast cancer. This program is just one aspect of her mission to help those going through hardships to find happiness and a positive outlook on life. Others include The Pink Agenda, Breast Cancer Research Foundation, Operation Smile, Dress For Success, Mercy Home for Boys and Girls in Chicago and the Children’s Miracle Networks.

Bill Rancic

A world-renowned entrepreneur and the original winner of “The Apprentice,” Bill’s formula for success is sought out by major corporations throughout the world. His business advice book, “You’re Hired,” was a New York Times best-seller, and he has hosted several TV shows relating to issues faced by both men and women. Giuliana and Bill are also restaurateurs, as co-owners of a very popular restaurant group which includes RPM Italian and RPM Steak in Chicago and Washington, D.C.

With a combined 10 million followers on their three social media platforms, Giuliana and Bill inspire a broad spectrum of audiences, from charities and religious groups to some of the most well-known companies. They have 100 percent positive testimonials from the hundreds of events they have done together.

Gala entertainment

Formerly known as Suite Elite, 7 Miles Long is a dynamic five-piece band. Its eclectic repertoire ranges from the ‘50s through to today’s biggest hits. The band has the reputation of being Cayman’s No. 1 party band, so at the end of the night, dancers should be well entertained.

For more information about the Breast Cancer Foundation and how you can donate, see www.breastcancerfoundation.ky.