A West Bay resident pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one charge involving cruelty to an animal, but not guilty to two others.

Desland St. Aubyn Bailey, 33, said guilty to the charge of willfully or without reasonable cause or excuse administering a poisonous or noxious substance to a dog called Rufus.

The substance was Pine-Sol and the offense occurred on or before Aug. 8 this year.

He pleaded not guilty to unreasonably omitting to seek medical attention for Rufus, thereby causing unnecessary suffering to the dog.

The final charge, which Bailey also denied, was ill treating the dog by allowing it to be underweight and infested by fleas and ticks.

The defendant, who was not represented by an attorney, told Magistrate Valdis Foldats that he had gone to the Humane Society “on Thursday before” but the person he expected to see was not there. He started to explain further, but the magistrate stopped him, explaining that the Crown needed to decide if they will proceed on the charges to which he had pleaded not guilty.

Crown counsel Eleanor Fargin gave Bailey copies of the papers in the case and suggested he study them, especially the report from a veterinarian. She said the Crown’s position was that the defendant had left it too long before he sought appropriate medical attention.

The matter was set for mention again on Thursday, Nov. 2.