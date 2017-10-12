If the idea of dining under the stars at a casual, yet sophisticated barefoot event appeals to you, then you need to get your tickets for the Feed Our Future Island Roast. Scheduled to be held on Saturday at the Camana Bay Beach, the annual Roast brings chefs and foodies together for a great cause.

Every year, food booths are set up on the sand among the sea grape trees, so guests can graze at whim while socializing with friends. Expect to see delicious cuisine on offer from The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman, Mise en Place, Smokin Bros, Lobster Pot, Catch, Amvivo, Avecita, Agua, Saucha and Vivo. There will also be late night eats for those with bottomless tummies, such as fish tea and jerk chicken, sponsored by The Best Dressed Chicken.

Fans of vodka-based beverages should not miss the Tito’s Handmade Vodka bar, set up specially for the night. Mixologists will be concocting lots of unique creations for everyone to sample. Maybe get some recipe ideas for the upcoming holiday season?

Of course, what would the Island Roast be without some musical entertainment? Live music from the Nathan Herrera duo gets people in the mood, followed by an upswing in energy, courtesy of DJ Selecta Renegade, as the night progresses. Everyone is encouraged to kick off their shoes (if they’re wearing any to begin with), and dance ‘til close.

Feed Our Future

Feed Our Future addresses the important issue of child hunger in the Cayman Islands. The organization, established in mid-2011, offers a school lunch program to public and private school students in order to enhance and improve their health and classroom experience.

Feed Our Future carries out a number of roles, including:

Promotes and elevates awareness of nutrition and its importance for at-risk children

Develops and maintains effective relations with government agencies, schools and other non-profit groups and service providers

Works with government agencies to extend the reach of its school meals program to those in need or at risk

Empowers the families and children it supports through life skill educational workshops on nutrition, shopping and cooking smart

Raises funds in support of these efforts.

The foundation is volunteer-run with all proceeds going towards meal programs and education enrichment programs. The Island Roast is an example of this, as the majority of the sponsors and the event staff come on board on a pro bono and volunteer basis.

The Roast is Feed Our Future’s signature event and is one of its largest fundraisers; last year’s event raised over $35,000, allowing the organization to support 200 children in need across the Cayman Islands in the past school year.

Feed Our Future’s 7th Annual Island Roast takes place on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at the Camana Bay Beach (next to Royal Palms). Tickets are $175 each (includes food and drink). Email [email protected] or call 916-0923 for tickets.