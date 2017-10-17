Brackers fall in love with autumn festival

Cayman Brac kicked off the beginning of fall with a host of activities that residents enjoyed over the three-day weekend of Oct. 6 to 8.

The Cayman Arts Culture and Heritage Brac Autumn Festival featured an open mic night, canvas night, teen poetry and children’s art event at the museum, a cultural arts fair and a “Falling in Love with Fall” at the home of Dan and Lisa Scott.

“I think the festival went really well this year,” said Simone Scott, one of the organizers. “We did not have as many artists come over from Grand Cayman, but we did enjoy a variety of things … next year I hope more people come out to it.”

At the open mic fun night at Cayman Brac Beach resort, Leo Schilling, 12, from Grand Cayman impressed the crowd with a rendition of “Cake by the Ocean” and his YouTube channel Wildman Wilder, according to Ms. Scott.

On Saturday morning, Oct. 7, children took part in an art workshop hosted by Kerwin Ebanks. Mr. Ebanks gave away gifts books with activities inside for children to do at home. The children also decorated the covers of the books in fun colors.

The cultural arts fair was a damp affair and most vendors did not show up because of rain, but people nonetheless had a good time, according to Ms. Scott.

Also featured at the fair was an inflatable shark, which children climbed into to hear environmental stories from Mark Keeley.

Yoan Garcia and Antonio Sanchez performed classical and folk music, and Camille Angel, Simone Scott, Tenson Scott and Doug Ross performed songs and poems.

On Sunday, Oct. 8, the “Clean and Climb” rock climbing event cleaned up garbage from a beach. On the same day, an evangelistic program at the Cotton Tree Bay Church in association with Cayman Brac Heritage Committee and the Ministers’ Association was held, at which money was raised for hurricane relief.