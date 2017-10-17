Schools on Cayman Brac, and staff at the District Administration Office, went “Casual for a Cause,” last month to raise awareness and support the Alzheimer’s and Dementia Association of the Cayman Islands. Students, teachers and staff of the Creek, Spot Bay and West End Primary Schools and the District Administration Office wore purple shirts and donated funds to the association.

Casual for a Cause is the Alzheimer’s and Dementia Association’s top fundraising event during September, which is World Alzheimer’s Month. Funds raised go toward supporting programs and services for people with dementia and their care partners living on Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac.

“ADACI is very pleased for the support on the Brac,” said Dorothy Davis, chairperson of the association. “The ongoing support from Wanda Tatum, Administrative Office, District Administration, has added tremendously to the success of Casual for a Cause on the Brac as she has coordinated and distributed the shirts over the years.”

To help raise awareness, the Alzheimer’s and Dementia Association will host two free events in Cayman Brac this month, a Caregivers Dinner at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21, at the Seamen’s Hall at 7 p.m., and “Praise In Purple” at the Hillside Chapel Church at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 22.

The annual Caregivers Dinner is open to all caregivers and care partners who care for someone with dementia. “We are asking invitees to please RSVP as soon as possible as space is limited,” said Ms. Davis.

For more information, call 924-4170 or by email [email protected]