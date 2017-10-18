CUC treats seniors to night of fellowship

Cayman seniors enjoyed A Night with the Stars hosted by Caribbean Utilities Company on Thursday, Oct. 12.

The Ministry of Community Affairs’ event, coordinated by the Department of Children and Family Services in partnership with the CUC and the National Museum, attracted busloads of seniors to the night of live entertainment, local food, spot prizes and a tour of the museum.

Seated in open-sided tents on Goring Avenue, attendees were treated to a fellowship afternoon with friends. District booths decked out with exhibits vied for first place as attendees inspected the various colorful local art and craft displays.

Guest speaker Steve McField shared his knowledge of Cayman’s rich history of seafarers and merchant marines. He also spoke of how things have changed in the islands over time.

Peggy Leshikar-Denton, the museum’s director, described the evening as a “multifaceted initiative that helped showcase the rich culture and heritage of the Cayman Islands, which guests are a living part of.”