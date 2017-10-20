It may seem really early to be talking about Cayman Cookout, scheduled for Jan. 11-14, 2018, but the tickets went on sale at the beginning of October and some events are already sold out.

Celebrating its 10th anniversary, Cookout is promising great things for next year. Chefs Eric Ripert, Anthony Bourdain and José Andrés are back, and Emeril Lagasse – Mr. “BAM!” – returns for the second time in two years.

The number of events has increased, giving foodies even more choice than usual, along with the opportunity to rub elbows and talk cuisine with some of the most recognized celebrity chefs in the world.

Here are just some of the exciting events with tickets still available:

Mixologist to the Stars

Event Type: Beverage Tasting

Location: Grand Cayman Ballroom

Time: 3:45-4:45 p.m.

Ticket Price: US$125

One of the world’s leading experts on mixology, Charles Joly, walks you through the intricate art of preparing the finest cocktails in the world. World Class Global Winner Joly has led one of the most innovative and awarded programs at three Michelin-starred Alinea, and now travels the world promoting his own line of cocktail ware, bottled batch cocktails and star-mixing at events such as the Oscars.

After this unique experience each guest will be given a shaker set designed by Joly, including a two-piece Boston shaker, 2 ounce jigger, a muddler and, of course, a Hawthorne strainer. This set is perfect for the aspiring home bartender and professional alike.

Ultimate Wine Fair and Auction

Event Type: Signature

Location: Cayman Islands Ballroom

Time: 7:00-9:30 p.m.

Ticket Price: US$125

During this celebration of wine making, discover an unrivaled collection of wines and exquisite culinary selections from the chefs of The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company. Featuring exclusive culinary, wine and travel experiences, proceeds from the evening’s silent auction will benefit the Cayman Islands Cancer Society and The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman Culinary Arts Scholarship.

Around the World with Anthony Bourdain

Event Type: Lunch

Location: The Great Lawn

Time: 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Ticket Price: US$190

Join in a culinary voyage around the world with Anthony Bourdain, world-renowned chef, bestselling author and multiple Emmy-winning television personality, live at The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman. Chef Bourdain tastes and discusses international and local flavors with Cayman’s most acclaimed chefs and restaurateurs. Beverage offerings include a signature cocktail featuring Russian Standard Vodka, a refreshing Rosé wine and, of course, Cayman’s very own Caybrew.