There is no question that the world of mixology has been taken to new heights over the years. Gone is your vodka and (gasp!) canned orange juice, along with gin and tonic, and rum and coke.

These days, the humble cocktail has been lifted to a position of greatness where talented bartenders are revered as much as extraordinary chefs. Herbs and infusions with smoke and other interesting paraphernalia are now the norm behind sophisticated bars – it seems those chemistry classes in school have finally paid off.

Cayman has a very strong cocktail culture, populated with mixologists who are constantly honing their skills through competitions both locally and abroad. Bartenders have been working toward the end of October, when for one week, fans of the new, exciting and ground-breaking in the industry, can hop from one event to the other through Cayman Cocktail Week.

Cayman Cocktail Week runs from Oct. 21-27 featuring specialty events at a range of different locations. Here’s what you can expect, but note that some nights are already sold out. Get your tickets now before they are all gone!

Margarita Pop-Up

The Westin

Oct. 20

5-7 p.m.

Stop by the Westin’s beautiful lobby bar and let them show you how to make a margarita with Patron tequila. Only $5 and perfect for a sunset on the beach.

Free entry

Gatsby

Backroom

Oct. 20

8 p.m.-1 a.m.

Have a rip-roaring good time in true flapper fashion at the Backroom. Live jazz and speakeasy-style cocktails make this a Friday night not to miss. There’s no password or entry free, but bring your bow ties and beaded dresses.

Free entry

Craft-Your-Own Caesar Bar

Craft F&B Co.

Oct. 21

11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Head to Craft and pick up a Ketel One Caesar at the “make it yourself” bar or ask Adam behind the bar to make one for you.

Free entry

Tanqueray Green Room

The King’s Head

Oct. 21

5-11 p.m.

The King’s Head in Camana Bay is turning green with Tanqueray Gin. Feature cocktails all night and gin master classes with Simon Crompton, the guru.

Free entry

Bulleit BBQ Brunch

KARoo

Oct. 22

11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Get excited about unlimited BBQ, special cocktails, bubbles and select beers. This year, organizers are bringing back their very southern Bulleit Bourbon Bar with featured adult beverages all included.

$49 plus grats

Cayman Cocktail Tour

Oct. 23

Barolo et al

5:45-9:30 p.m.

James Bond-themed evening with a tour of Cayman’s top four cocktail bars, with a little history thrown in. Hosted by Jo Austin.

Sold out

Il Mercatino

Anchor & Den

Oct. 23

7-11:30 p.m.

Get your passports ready! Join Anchor & Den in the ultimate culinary and cocktail experience through the markets of Italy.

Sold out

Appleton Cocktail Competition

The Ritz-Carlton

Oct. 25

2:30-4 p.m.

Check out local bartenders creating signature Appleton Estate cocktails for a chance to represent Cayman at the annual U.S. Culinary Competition.

Free entry

Agua Cocktail Dinner

Agua restaurant

Oct. 25

7-11 p.m.

It’s a Quentin Tarantino-themed dinner! Think Royale-with-cheese, $5 shakes, “Pulp Fiction,” “Reservoir Dogs” and “Django Unchained.” Costumes are optional, but encouraged. This is a five-course cocktail-paired dinner.

$125 including grats

Agave to Glass Workshop

The Ritz-Carlton

Oct. 26

7-9 p.m.

An all-things-tequila workshop hosted by Don Julio Master Distiller Enrique De Colsa in The Ritz-Carlton’s Culinary Studio.

Sold out

Don Julio Cocktail Cruise

Camana Bay

Oct. 27

5:45-8 p.m.

An all-inclusive ticket gets you craft Don Julio cocktails on board the Dia De Los Muertos sailboat leaving from Camana Bay.

Sold out

Every night

Craft Cocktail Happy Hour

Enjoy cocktail specials every night during cocktail week between 4-7 p.m. Let mixologist Adam Slobodian wet your whistle in the best way.

Free entry

Late Night at Backroom

There’s an after-party all week long at Backroom in Regency Court. Cocktail specials until late between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m.

Free entry

For information about all the events, see www.caymancocktailweek.com.