Time for Cayman Cocktail Week!

Has it really been a year?

Cayman Cocktail Week is back, running from 16-23 Oct. and already a good number of its events are sold out. This celebration of mingling and mixology is a favourite on the annual social calendar, featuring pop-up events, fun installations, and creative themes.

If you’re interested in getting in on some of the action, here are events still available to attend.

Launch Party

16 Oct.: 6-10pm

The Library at The Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa is transformed into a 1920s speakeasy, with a Prohibition-era vibe. A live jazz band will be playing until 9pm, so come along in your sparkly flapper dress, or sweater vest and fedora, and prepare to dance ‘til you drop. There will be themed cocktails to sip upon as well, but don’t forget the password to gain entry: MEMBERSHIP345 will open the door to an evening of forbidden delights.

Not sure what to wear? Take a gander at films like ‘The Great Gatsby’, ‘Bugsy Malone’ and ‘Midnight in Paris’.

P.S. This pop-up bar will be open throughout Cocktail Week, so ‘pop’ by anytime.

A Happy, Happy Hour at Bàcaro

17 Oct.: 4-10pm

​Don’t you just love a happy hour that stretches into six? Dive deep into the world of Aperol Spritz at Bàcaro in the Cayman Islands Yacht Club area with drink specials and live music from 5-7pm. Lounge by the water and relax, Cayman-style. The next day is Sunday, so what’s the rush?

Cîroc BBQ Brunch

18 Oct.: 11am-3pm

Brunch is practically a Sunday tradition in Cayman, particularly when you can share it with friends in the shady outdoors, watching the palm trees sway in the breeze. Cîroc vodka has paired with KARoo in Camana Bay for a BBQ brunch you won’t soon forget. Food, cocktails, bubbles and beer – life is wonderful! Price is $59 (plus gratuities). Call 946-6633 to book your seat.

Bulleit & Tattoos

18 Oct.: From 3pm

Make your way to The Bird in Seven Mile Shops for Bulleit Bourbon specials while witnessing live art being created, along with adult colouring. (Intrigued? So are we.) As if that wouldn’t be enough entertainment, you can get inked – fer real – at Xclusive Ink and enjoy two free Bulleit cocktails at The Bird after your appointment. Bookings are taken in advance to avoid any ‘Hangover’ moments, and you can choose your flash at The Bird this month while slots last.

Movie Night

20 Oct.: From 6:30pm

Join mutual fans of ‘Trainspotting’ for a screening in the VIP theatre of Camana Bay Cinema. Throw on a tartan scarf and re-familiarise yourself with Ewan McGregor et al, starring in this 1996 cult classic. Of course, if you’re going to be watching a group of Scottish lads getting up to no good, you have to pair the experience with Talisker Whisky cocktails. Tickets are $40 and include a VIP seat, two Talisker bevvies and snacks.

Industry Night Out

20 Oct.: 9pm-2am

Backroom Bar is the place to be on Tuesday night. You don’t have to be in the service industry to join in and there is no cover charge. Campari is in the spotlight here, with cocktails featuring this versatile liqueur. The evening will only be elevated further with DJ Urusai spinning the hits from 9pm-midnight. Be there or be square!

The Cocktail Stand-Off*

22 Oct.: From 7pm

Two competitors enter but only one can emerge victorious. Who will it be? Find out when Agua and Bàcaro go head-to-head for a cocktail-pairing competition held in the Octagon (otherwise known as Agua). Four-course dinner. Two cocktails paired with each course. Let the games begin! Cost is $110 (gratuities included). Call 949-2482. *Waitlist availability only.

Colours of Buenos Aires

23 Oct.: From 6pm

Join World Class Cayman at Anchor & Den for a journey to Buenos Aires, the capital of Argentina. Embrace the passion of local artists and the energy of the people as you explore the soul of this exotic city through cocktails, street food and art. Cover charge is $80 (plus 16% service charge). Email [email protected] to reserve your spot.