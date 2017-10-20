It’s “bleisure time” in George Town …

At least according to NCB Investments boss Matthew Wight who coined the term to describe the developer’s new hotel project – targeted at both business and leisure tourists.

Speaking at a launch event at the Wharf for the planned hotel, which will be built on the site of the old Treehouse restaurant, opposite Kirk Market, Mr. Wight said it would be a “luxury wellness and business boutique hotel.”

NCB revealed plans for the five-story, 60-unit hotel, featuring farm-to-table restaurant, juice bar and fitness center, in June.

It is the first new hotel project in the island’s capital for some time.

Premier Alden McLaughlin, who also spoke at the gathering Wednesday evening, said the project would create jobs and contribute to the revitalization of George Town. He said “wellness” was a growing sector of the tourism market and predicted the hotel would help diversify Cayman’s tourism product.

“I commend the hotel’s health-conscious initiatives,” he said.

“Just imagine landing on Grand Cayman after one of those long flights from London, checking in to this new hotel in George Town, and being treated to yoga, meditation and mindfulness classes, a juice bar, fitness center and spa, along with such amenities as in-room yoga mats and fitness kits.”

Plans have been approved for the hotel and it is expected to open in Oct. 2019.

Mr. Wight said the hotel would leverage its proximity to Cayman’s central financial district to appeal to business travelers as well as the “wellness” market.

He said, “George Town requires action in order to truly have revitalization, not just something that is talked about. No, this cannot be done by one project or one individual, but through public and private partnerships with the community recognizing that town needs investment, it needs modernizing, it needs change,” he said.

Mr. Wight said potential investors could buy into the project by purchasing rooms in the hotel, that they could use themselves for two weeks a year. During the rest of the year the rooms would be in the hotel inventory to be rented by guests

He said a letter of intent had been signed with an international brand to operate the hotel.