Three nighttime armed robberies in past week

An after-hours heist at the Wharf, one of Cayman’s longest serving restaurants, early Wednesday followed last week’s robbery of patrons outside a local bar.

Meanwhile, a man was robbed of his earnings outside a home in Prospect Tuesday night.

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service had not reported any arrests in connection with the three incidents as of press time Thursday, and police said it was too early in the investigations to determine if the two robberies at the business establishments, the Wharf and Salty’s Sports Bar, were connected.

According to the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service, four suspects – three of them armed – arrived on the Wharf property around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday just as remaining staff members were leaving for the night. The venerable Cayman restaurant on the southern end of West Bay Road had already closed for the night and no customers were there during the robbery.

Police said the armed men confronted a security guard outside the restaurant and that two of the suspects entered and took an undisclosed sum of money, then fled north toward the beach.

Wharf Head of Operations Luciano De Riso said no one was hurt and that staff handled the situation calmly and professionally. He said, although the suspects took some cash and tore up the recording device for the security cameras, security footage was preserved for police and the amount stolen was not significant.

“There was not a lot of money, we are not worried about that” Mr. De Riso said. “They won’t be able to buy anything in Cayman with what they took.”

Wharf co-owner Dale Crighton said the incident Wednesday morning sounded similar to what had occurred outside Salty’s Sports Bar in Grand Harbour early Thursday, Oct. 12, although no one was hurt during the Wharf robbery. Mr. Crighton said the Wharf would add increased security to its premises in preparation for the high season as it usually does.

“We triple the security at the restaurants, we always do that going into the Christmas season anyway,” Mr. Crighton said.

The Grand Harbour robbery occurred around 1 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 12. Police said five people were seated outside Salty’s after it had closed when they were approached by three hooded men – two who carried handguns.

The five were robbed, and one victim, Frederick “Ricky” Handal, said he suffered a graze wound on the back of his head from a bullet after the one of the suspects opened fire.

“I heard a bang,” Mr. Handal said. “I felt something hit me in the back of the head.” He said it felt as if he’d been hit by a rock and determined that he’d been shot.

The suspects got away on foot with cash and other personal belongings taken from the victims.

Prospect robbery

Another robbery was reported Tuesday evening, when police responded to a call on Mangrove Avenue in Prospect.

Police said a man was set upon after getting out of his vehicle outside his home around 8 p.m. The lone robbery suspect had what appeared to be a gun and a bag containing cash was taken from the victim, police said.

Police later confirmed the cash taken was earnings from the victim’s employment.

The man was hurt in the robbery and taken to hospital where he was treated for injuries and then released.

Compass journalist James Whittaker contributed to this report.