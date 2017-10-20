50 years Ago: Fundraiser for new church building

In the Oct. 18, 1967 edition of the Caymanian Weekly, a precursor of the Cayman Compass, “North Side News” correspondent Nettie McCoy wrote:

“A very enjoyable evening was spent at the Town Hall on Oct. 7. A dinner in aid of the new church building was sponsored by the Women’s Guild, and everyone enjoyed tasty native dishes.

“Two very interesting films were shown by Mr. Bruce Parker of Rum Point, which were thoroughly enjoyed by all present, especially the children and young people. The church is very grateful to Mr. and Mrs. Parker for being so good as to provide this bit of entertainment as it drew a very large crowd and so there was a profitable sale, the proceeds of which are urgently needed in completing the new church.

“It is hoped that the church will be completed and ready for the opening and dedication which has been planned for Nov. 17.

“Those returning recently were Mr. Paul Ebanks of NBC, Mrs. Norma Ebanks and son Franklin from their wonderful vacation in Canada with her brother and sisters, Miss Glenda Miller from her visit to Miami, and Mrs. Eastman Miller, who visited her mother in Honduras. Mr. Leslie Chisholm who is on his annual vacation to visit his mother and other relatives.

“Those leaving last week were Mr. Churchill Conolly to join his ship in Puerto Rico; Mr. Ira Ebanks and Mr. Linsey Ebanks; Mrs. Rita Whittaker to Jamaica to get her papers for permanent residence in the U.S.; and Mr. Bloomfield Conolly and Miss Judy Ann Miller for a weekend visit to Cayman Brac.”

In the same issue, “East End Echos” correspondent Charles Dixon reported:

“Messrs. Kevan Conolly and Ludlow Buckridge left on the 5th to work for the NBC.

“Mr. Frank Conolly arrived on the 9th to spend his vacation. He worked for the NBC.

“Mr. Calvin Whittaker returned on the 13th to spend his vacation. He worked for the NBC.

“Mr. and Mrs. Huburn arrived from the USA to spend their vacation at Colliers.

“On Tuesday, 10th, Mrs. Claretta Rankine passed away at her home at the age of 71 years. Left to mourn are her husband Julius Rankine, two sons O’Neil and Roosevelt, sisters Dorothy and Myrtle, and brothers Joseph and Delma.

“The family wishes to express thanks to all who shared in their recent bereavement.”