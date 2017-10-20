Bingo Night returns to North Side

North Side’s popular Bingo Night returns on Friday, Oct. 27 at the Edna M. Moyle Primary School Hall.

“Our previous Bingo Nights have been enjoyed by people of all ages,” said North Side District Council executive secretary Carol Saunds. “Last time we had one table with a family of parents, children, grandparents and the grandparents’ friends,” she reported, “and everybody had a good time.”

Games are scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. Cards are $2 per card per game. Some people are content playing one card, while others enjoy the challenge of keeping their eyes on three or four cards, Ms. Saunds noted. Organizers provide highlighters for participants to mark the numbers as they are called.

The experienced number-caller is loud and brisk, adding to the excitement, she said.

The first Bingo Night of this new school year will benefit the primary school’s literacy and numeracy programs.

PTA and council members have been asked to solicit prizes for the evening and donors are expected to be from around the island. North Side merchants and business people are generous, Ms. Saunds said. Prizes in the past have included gift certificates from gas stations and restaurants.

The final game of the evening is typically a “cover the whole card” round, for which previous winners have received prizes such as jewelry and a set of tires.

Last year, the Bingo Nights tended to wind down around 9:30 p.m.

Admission is free; snacks and beverages are on sale.

For more information, email [email protected]