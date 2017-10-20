Venue for District council meeting changed

All residents of North Side district are invited to the monthly meeting of the District Council, which is set for Thursday, Oct. 26, at 8 p.m. at the theater at Clifton Hunter High School.

Members of the council executive had decided to alternate meeting venues between the high school in Frank Sound and the Craddock Ebanks Civic Centre on North Side Road.

With the September meeting at the high school, the coming meeting would have been at the Civic Centre. However, council executive secretary Carol Saunds has advised that a scheduling conflict has occurred, and a youth conference will be taking place there over a period of several days, with evening activities scheduled.

The district council meeting therefore reverts to the high school for its next meeting. She advised that the venue attracted a good turnout from the area last month.