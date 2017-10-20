$1,500 donated to Children’s Garden

Members of the public and companies continue to donate money toward the creation of a Children’s Garden at the Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Park.

Genesis Trust and Corporate Services Ltd. is the latest to hand over a check to the initiative, which the company’s financial controller Karen Hare delivered to park manager John Lawrus. The company donated $1,500.

“The Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Park wishes to also thank Mr. Paul Drake, Managing Director of Genesis Trust and Corporate Services, Ltd.,” Mr. Lawrus said.

Park officials and politicians broke ground at the Children’s Garden in August. The site covers almost an acre and is located between the Visitor Centre and the Heritage Garden.

The garden includes a “schoolhouse,” for all-weather teaching of students, as well as a tree house and grow zone.

The project is expected to be completed by late 2018.