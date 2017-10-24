Civil Aviation Authority exhibits at US convention

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Cayman Islands exhibited at the 70th annual National Business Aviation Association’s Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition.

The world’s largest business and corporate aviation trade show was held at the Las Vegas Convention Center Oct. 10-12. It attracted more than 1,100 exhibitors displaying the latest products and services, including more than 100 aircraft.

The delegation of Cayman Islands’ businesses that showcased their services together with the aviation authority included Island Air, Aviation Management Services, Maples and Calder, and Cayman Enterprise City. The Department of Tourism supplied general destination informational materials and promotional items.

“The NBAA 2017 trade show is a signature event for the CAACI in the promotion of the Cayman Islands Aircraft Registry. This year we were very excited to launch the ‘Cayman Maritime and Aviation Services Park’ within the Cayman Islands Special Economic Zone which was established to attract offshore aviation industries to operate from this jurisdiction,” said P. H. Richard Smith, the aviation authority’s director general.

“We were happy to have such well-rounded representation at NBAA, which enabled visitors to our booth to have all questions on company incorporation, financing, legal matters and queries on flying into the jurisdiction [to] be answered along with enquiries on the aircraft registration processes.”