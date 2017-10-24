Stingray Swim Club to host swim-a-thon

Stingray Swim Club is holding its annual swim-a-thon on Friday, Nov. 3 at the Lions Aquatic Centre swimming pool in George Town.

During the event, swimmers will have two hours to swim a maximum of 200 lengths.

Donors can support athletes by pledging to support their efforts either via a flat donation or by pledging a certain amount of money per length that the swimmer completes.

According to organizers, swimming is one of the most intense sports for athletes, with training taking place year round, and it is the norm for swimmers as young as 12 years old to train for 10 hours a week, in addition to training on land.

Stingray’s swimmers will be putting in the hours to raise funds for their club and they are hopeful the community will turn out to support them.

To encourage participation in this fundraising event, a number of prizes have been organized for the most money raised, for the first to finish, and for the greatest number of pledges.

“Funds raised in the swim-a-thon will go towards funding a number of important things for the club in the coming year, with the primary focus being on the club’s discretionary membership program that covers the cost of memberships for reasons of social or economic hardship, and offsetting the costs of team travel to overseas meets,” said Club President Kathy Jackson.

“Please come out and join us and support these young athletes,” she added.

Those interested in sponsoring a swimmer can contact Coach Neil Hamp at 328-2452 or email [email protected]