Senior tourism officer retires after 27 years

Alma McKenzie, senior tourism training and development officer for the Department of Tourism, retired this month after 27 years of service focusing on the development of youth and infusion of tourism education into the schools’ curriculum.

A luncheon in her honor was held at Grand Old House, which was attended by Deputy Governor Franz Manderson, who is also head of the civil service; MLA David Wight, councillor for the Ministry of Tourism; Stran Bodden, chief officer in the Ministry of Tourism; and Director of Tourism Rosa Harris, along with management and staff of the Department of Tourism.

Ms. McKenzie was a recipient of an early pioneer of tourism award at this year’s Heroes Day celebration in January.