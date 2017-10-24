The Cayman Islands Small Business Association organized an expo featuring 20 vendors and several government departments, including the Department of Commerce and Investment, the Economics and Statistics Office and the General Registry, at the Sir Vassel Johnson Hall in the University College of the Cayman Islands on Oct. 21.

Commerce Minister Joey Hew welcomed the businesses and visitors.

“I understand that a number of new businesses are represented here today. This is very good news. As a small business owner myself, I know every step forward, however small, helps, and getting a chance to network like this helps us gain insights and gives us better ideas and information on how to thrive in a competitive atmosphere,” he said.

“This sector is a strong hub for the creation of local jobs and the wealth that job creation provides in any community. As such, the sector makes a valuable contribution to our economy and provides jobs and other opportunities to our local workforce. So, it is easy to see why government is eager to help this sector thrive – because as they thrive, so does the Cayman Islands.”

The attendees also heard from two motivational speakers, who are themselves small business owners, Jonathan Webster, 2016 Sinclair’s Entrepreneur Winner and founder of Trifecta Films, and Sherryl Miller of Pinnacle Reach.

Mr. Webster outlined how his adverse circumstances spurred him on to better himself, and helped him establish himself as a small business events photographer and videographer.

Ms. Miller, a life coach with clients all over the world, urged small entrepreneurs not to be deterred by fear of taking that first step or continuing because, she said, fear is not a foe but a friend to be embraced.

“Your fear is trying to protect you from new experiences; push through it and get through it,” she said.

In addition, Small Business Association President Dawn McLean-Sawney outlined the support that entrepreneurs receive as members of the association.