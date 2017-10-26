50 years ago: Jamaica Coast Guard pays official call

In the Oct. 25, 1967 edition of the Caymanian Weekly, a precursor of the Cayman Compass, the following story, appeared on the front page:

“Cayman welcomed Jamaica’s ‘miniature’ warship on Friday morning with all the ceremonial afforded to the largest man-o’-war that has visited us – HMS Tiger.

“As HMJS Discovery Bay dropped anchor about 8 a.m., people began to gather at the Government wharf. Mr. Harry McCoy went on board to make initial introductions and preparations and at 8:45 a.m. Lt. Cmdr. G.B.L. Copland and Lt. L.E. Scott (Capt.) came ashore, were greeted by the Chief of Police and inspected the Police Guard under the command of Sgt. James Terry.

“Members of the public who took the opportunity to go on board when she was in dock on Saturday afternoon were very appreciative of the courtesy of the officers and crew who permitted every nook and cranny to be inspected and who conducted folk around, giving explanations and answering questions in a very good natured manner.

“Commissioned in August 1966, HMJS Discovery Bay was built by Seward Seacraft Ltd. of Berwick, Louisiana, USA, for the Jamaica Defence Force Coast Guard. She is one of a group of three patrol boats based in Kingston which take turns to patrol the island for two days. She is 85 feet long by 18 feet wide, has 3×50 calibre Brownie guns, and a number of guns and rifles and hand grenades on board. Compact and extremely comfortable, the ship is fully airconditioned and fitted with the most up-to-date equipment. Her normal speed is 22 knots but she can do 35 knots in an emergency her Forward Gunner told our reporter.

“On this exercise, she carried four officers and eight crew.

“This fine patrol boat, with her friendly naval personnel, sailed for Jamaica at 8 a.m. on Sunday.”

“The ship sailed for Jamaica at 8 a.m. on Sunday.”