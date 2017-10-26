Diversions expected for anti-skid measures at Tomlinson roundabout

The National Roads Authority announced Thursday it would be applying anti-skid coating on the eastern portion of the Dr. Chrissie Tomlinson Memorial Hospital Roundabout in Prospect.

The roadwork was scheduled for 9 p.m. Thursday night until 6 a.m. Friday morning “depending on the weather.”

According to an NRA statement, part of the roundabout will be closed while work is carried out, “resulting in multiple traffic diversions.”

“The public is asked to take their time and pay close attention to any and all traffic signs and (personnel), as well as possible diversions through this area,” the statement said.

The NRA stated that the anti-skid coating it would be using “is an internationally proven method of reducing road collisions. It is especially effective where loss of friction results when rain, oil and other lubricants are deposited on the roadways.”

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service advised that due to the roadwork, traffic heading east has the option of turning left off Hurley Merren Boulevard, then right onto Mahogany Way, right onto Poindexter Road and then onto the East-West Arterial.

Drivers will also have the option to turn right off Hurley Merren Boulevard, against the usual flow of the roundabout and then right onto Shamrock Road, according to police.

The roundabout will be closed to traffic heading east along Shamrock Road in the vicinity of Marina Drive, police advised.

Access will be gained from the Red Bay roundabout, at the Auto Spa, via Hurley Merren Boulevard.

For more information, call the NRA on 946-7780, visit the website www.caymanroads.com, or visit facebook.com/nraroads.