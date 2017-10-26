New Kiwanis board installed

Members of the Kiwanis Club of Grand Cayman installed their new board and officers for the 2017-2018 year on Sunday, Oct. 8 at their annual installation dinner.

Nicola Murray was elected as the club’s new president, taking over from Daniella McGowan.

Other officers elected were: president-elect Sue Day, vice president Duane Turner, secretary Linda Chapman-Key, treasurer Cavell Goulbourne, assistant treasurer Annabelle Dela Cruz-Ting and directors Monique Bush, Tonicia Williams, Ted Green and Ruud van der Pluijm.

“For many years, the Kiwanis Club of Grand Cayman has made and continues to make a real difference in the Cayman community, especially where children are concerned,” said Ms. Murray in a press release. “Their work with our community’s youth was why I joined the club and when I did, I was welcomed into the Kiwanis family. I am grateful and honoured for the opportunity to serve the club and the children of Cayman as president.”

Awards presented

Outgoing president Ms. McGowan was awarded the title “Distinguished Past President” for her outstanding leadership during her presidency.

Kadi Merren-Pentney, also a distinguished past president, was awarded Kiwanian of the Year.

She was recognized for organizing the annual Breakfast for Dinner event which raised funds for the club’s Buy a Kid Breakfast program and for heading Kiwanis’ youth leadership retreat, which this year taught 85 high school students principles of leadership over the course of a weekend.

Past president and past treasurer Mr. van der Pluijm was presented with the President’s Award for his continued dedication to the club. He served as the club’s treasurer for more than 10 years.

For information on the Kiwanis Club, its meeting times and its projects, visit www.kiwanis.ky or email [email protected]