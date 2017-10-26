Police investigate fake Tara Rivers Facebook scam

The Financial Crime Unit of the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service is warning the public about fraudulent solicitations from fake Facebook profiles of public figures, including Tara Rivers.

The FCU received a report Wednesday about a fake Facebook page purporting to be the profile of the Financial Services Minister Ms. Rivers, who is the elected representative for West Bay South, that has been soliciting money from people.

The RCIPS is investigating that report and attempting to raise public awareness regarding the use of fake Facebook profiles for fraudulent solicitations.

Detectives are asking the public to be wary of any solicitations for financial details or donations via Facebook.

“Any requests for financial information should be handled carefully and authenticated, especially when they appear to come from a page that represents a public figure’s profile,” police said in a statement.

Impersonating the premier

This is not the first time the Financial Crime Unit has warned the public about a Facebook page purporting to be from a senior Cayman Islands government official. In October 2016, the unit issued a public warning about a fake Facebook page for Premier Alden McLaughlin.

Then, last week, the Cayman Compass reported that Premier McLaughlin was also the subject of a fake Instagram account.

Any suspicious incidents can be reported to the RCIPS Financial Crime Unit at 949-8797 or by email at [email protected]