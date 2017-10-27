UPDATE: Cayman under risk of flooding

Update Friday at 4:30 p.m.

The Cayman Islands National Weather Service issued a severe weather bulletin Friday afternoon, as a tropical system moved north. Low-lying areas will be at risk of continued flooding. Residents should exercise caution. Weather models forecast 1 to 1.25 inches of rain falling through tomorrow evening. Wind and sea force will gradually increase through tomorrow morning.

Marine crafts should seek safe harbor.

Update Friday at 4:00 p.m.

The National Hurricane Center has issued advisories for Potential Tropical Cyclone Eighteen. The system, moving northwest from the eastern coast of Nicaragua, was located 238 miles south of Grand Cayman as of 4 p.m.

Maximum sustained winds are reaching 40 miles per hour, the Cayman Islands National Weather Service reported.

Tropical storm warnings have been issued for northwestern Cuba and Isle of Pines. A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for the northern Bahamas. No advisory has been issued for the Cayman Islands.

Storm mapping by the National Hurricane Center shows the center of the storm passing north of the Cayman Islands.

Cloudiness and showers are expected to affect the islands for the next 24 hours. Flooding may occur in low-lying areas. A small craft warning remains in effect.

Update Friday at 1:30 p.m.

Tropical depression or tropical storm development is likely in the Cayman Islands over the next 48 hours. The National Hurricane Center has upgraded the probability of development to 80 percent, as a tropical system moves north off the northeastern coast of Nicaragua.

Tropical storm watches and warnings have yet to be issued, but the National Hurricane Center advised they may be needed later today for the Cayman Islands, central and western Cuba and central and northwestern Bahamas.

Residents of the Florida Keys and South Florida are also advised to follow the progress of the storm.

An Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft is en route to investigate this system. More information is expected to be released by the Cayman Islands National Weather Service around 4:30 p.m.

The disturbance is expected to bring heavy rainfall to the Cayman Islands, Jamaica and Cuba during the next two days.

Original story:

Rain and showers associated with a northern cold front are just the beginning of wet weather rolling over the Cayman Islands this weekend. A tropical system off the coast of northeastern Nicaragua became more concentrated and showed greater likelihood of development as it moved north.

The U.S National Hurricane Center advised Friday morning that the system had a 60 percent chance of becoming a tropical depression or storm by Sunday, when a second cold front will make conditions less favorable.

Conditions are expected to be conducive for development as the system moves over the Cayman Islands and into the northwestern Caribbean. Once the system moves north of Cuba, increasing upper-level winds will make conditions less favorable.

Residents of the Cayman Islands, central and western Cuba and Jamaica are advised to expect locally heavy rainfall.

Scattered showers and heavy rains, associated with the first cold front, continued to pour down over the islands Friday morning. The Cayman Islands National Weather Service advised that flooding may occur in low-lying areas. Small crafts should exercise caution over open waters. Rough seas and waves reaching 6 feet are expected throughout the day.

An Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft was scheduled to investigate the tropical system Friday afternoon, if necessary. The next named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season is Philippe.