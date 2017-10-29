Burglars hit two homes in Rum Point

Police are reminding residents to keep their doors and windows locked following two burglaries Thursday night in the Rum Point Drive area.

According to police, the burglars gained entry through unlocked doors in both instances.

“Securing points of entry is one of the most straightforward things that can be done to deter burglars,” said Inspector Courtney Myles of the Neighbourhood Policing Department. “In light of these two burglaries, we will be stepping up our patrols in these areas and we ask the community to work with us and report any suspicious activity.

“We remain committed to ensuring the safety of all persons living in our community and their properties.”