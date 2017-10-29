A third contingent of 16 Royal Cayman Islands Police Service officers left for the British Virgin Islands on Thursday after the second contingent returned to Cayman that morning, according to RCIPS Media Relations Officer Mikhail Campbell.

The officers have been deployed to help security efforts in the BVI, which was severely damaged by Hurricane Irma on Sept. 6.

RCIPS officers helped capture some of the more than 100 prisoners that escaped the BVI’s prison immediately following the Category 5 hurricane, and have been continuing to assist securing the territory since then.

“The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service is happy to be able to offer this support to our sister territory as they work to maintain the law and order that has been restored in the wake of Hurricane Irma, and continue reconstruction on the islands,” said RCIPS Deputy Commissioner Kurt Walton.

“We have received nothing but positive feedback from the local police service and members of the community in BVI and are extremely proud of all our officers who eagerly volunteered to be part of these deployments.”

Officers have been deployed on three-week terms. Over the next few weeks, the situation in the BVI will be assessed to determine whether a fourth cohort needs to be sent, said Mr. Campbell.