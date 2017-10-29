Trio of gymnasts compete in Lakeland

A trio of gymnasts from Motions Unlimited kicked off the competitive season at the Gasparilla Fall Invitational on Oct. 21 and 22 in Lakeland, Florida.

Morgan Crowley competed first in the Xcel Gold division placing 7th overall with a 5th place finish on bars, as well as two 6th place spots for floor and vault.

Next, Emmi Daykin, competing level 5 routines, picked up a 1st place all-around trophy, followed by Bethany Hawkins earning a bronze on floor and 5th place overall for level 3.

The next event for these gymnasts and the rest of the Motions Unlimited competitive team will be the Holiday Festival on Nov. 25 at the Motions facility on Sparkys Drive.

The rest of the competitive team schedule includes, for the girls team, the Gymstrada Invitational on Dec. 1-3 in Virginia Beach; the Metroplex Challenge on Jan. 26-28 in Fort Worth, Texas; and the Florida Crown Championships in Boca Raton, Florida, on April 28-29.

The boys team will compete at the Judges Cup on Nov. 12 in Roswell, Georgia, followed by the Windy City Invite in Chicago on Jan. 12-14. The entire team will compete in the Gasparilla Classic on Feb. 23–25.