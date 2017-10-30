Car stolen during Bodden Town burglary

A burglar who broke into a home in Bodden Town on Thursday night or Friday morning made his getaway in a Toyota Ipsum he stole from the premises, police reported.

Police said the burglary on Dewsbury Avenue occurred sometime between 8:15 p.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.

During the burglary, a handbag and a bunch of keys were stolen, as well as the 2005 pearl white Toyota was stolen.

The car’s registration number is 166-429.

Anyone with information regarding this burglary or the stolen vehicle is asked to call 911 or the Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220.