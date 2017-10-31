EY Tortola office hosts Team Rubicon Disaster Relief Group

Group deployed more than 60 people in the BVI in its largest international response to date.

Ernst & Young in Tortola has offered the relief organization Team Rubicon the use of its office as a command center for the British Virgin Islands, following two destructive hurricanes last month.

Team Rubicon is an organization that unites the skills and experiences of military veterans with first responders to rapidly deploy emergency response teams.

Team Rubicon were one of the first teams on the ground in BVI, arriving on Sept. 10. They started to operate out of the EY Tortola office on Sept. 22.

Since their arrival, the volunteers have worked to clean up local schools and other facilities, repair widespread damage and convert a warehouse into an exam hall, allowing local high school students to complete their exams on time.

On the island of Virgin Gorda, Team Rubicon have supplemented a local workforce to conduct assessments on schools, placed an antenna on Mount Gorda to establish a radio station enabling information flow to the public, cleared buildings and helped get the local airport serviceable to receive aid flights. The organization has performed similar tasks on the island of Jost Van Dyke.

“The British Virgin Islands is our home and also our place of business and for those of us fortunate to live here, a truly special place. After hosting 15 non-EY professionals in our offices in the immediate aftermath of the first hurricane as a result of them losing their homes, we were proud to offer Team Rubicon the use of our office, facilities and support staff to assist them in the vital work they are performing in the BVI,” said Roy Bailey, Country Partner of Ernst & Young Ltd. BVI. “We are all committed, through the relief efforts that we are all personally engaged in, whether assisting the Red Cross, our activities through Rotary, taking other families into our homes or accelerating relief to children through our sponsorship of Help for Children, to helping the wider BVI community.”

Charlie Peschardt who leads the Team Rubicon Caribbean Response Ops said the organization has deployed nearly 90 people across the Caribbean in its largest international response to date. “Of those, over 60 people have been deployed to the BVI. We have been able to help people in need throughout the country, and the support we have received from EY has been absolutely crucial in enabling our teams to increase their impact.”

EY Regional Managing Partner Dan Scott said “Team Rubicon’s mission to provide disaster recovery assistance and rebuild the island mirrors EY’s mission to ‘build a better working world’, and we are very happy to do what we can to help with their relief efforts.”

Team Rubicon is working with the Department of Disaster Management, Department of Health and Education, Red Cross, Rotary, and Unite BVI/Virgin Unite alongside other aid agencies, to bring requested aid into the country and sort and inventory the supplies at port of entry, before moving them to distribution centers.