International tennis players hit courts for annual Cayman Cup

Players from Finland and Australia are among the more than 120 tennis players battling this week for the third Cayman Cup.

The weeklong event at the Cayman Island Tennis Club features two junior age divisions as well as adult competition. There will also be a celebrity fundraising event on Friday, the proceeds of which will go to hurricane relief.

Tournament director Karl Hale said the event, sanctioned by the International Tennis Federation, has grown each year.

“We have over 40 countries,” Mr. Hale said.

The event, he said, helps local tennis players.

“It exposes them to international teams without having to leave the island,” Mr. Hale said. “They get to see world-class tennis right here in their backyard. It inspires them to train harder.”

He said there are 30 Cayman tennis players participating.

“Every year, they’re getting more competitive,” he said.

Mr. Hale said he is still building his celebrity list of tennis players for Friday’s fundraiser. So far, he said, jet ski champion Jordan McLean is the only confirmed player.

Miss Cayman Islands Anika Conolly will do the coin toss for the girl’s finals, which begin at 6:30 p.m. Boys quarterfinals, girls semifinals and the main round of senior competition takes place Thursday, Nov. 2. Semifinals and finals are scheduled for Friday and Saturday, respectively.

Senior play begins at 7:30 p.m. on all three days. Admission to the tournament is free.

For additional information visit www.caymancup.ca.