The 29th annual CUC Sea Swim is set for Saturday at Governors Beach.

The race distance is 800 meters, or 400 meters for swimmers aged 12 and under. Cayman Islands Amateur Swimming Association Director Steve Broadbelt said, “We look forward to a large turnout. This is an excellent event for those participating in a sea swim for the first time.”

The race will start at 4 p.m., and registration takes place on location from 3-3:45 p.m. Trophies will be awarded for first, second and third places in each age group, and T-shirts and refreshments will be provided for all participants.

Organizers are hoping it will be third time lucky for the sea swim, which was originally set for Oct. 7, and then for Oct. 14, but was rescheduled due to weather conditions. The organizers are again keeping an eye on the weather for this coming weekend, warning that the race may be canceled at the discretion of the race director if weather conditions threaten the safety of the swimmers or organizers.