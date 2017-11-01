Rugby sevens tournament to be held this weekend

The inaugural Suzuki Cayman Invitational 7s is set to take place this weekend at the Cayman Rugby Football Grounds in South Sound and will feature local talent, teams from Canada and Jamaica, as well as former South African Springbok Cornal Hendricks.

The tournament serves as a warm-up for the Borrelli Walsh Cayman Rugby 7s Team which will travel to Mexico City to take part in the Rugby Americas North Sevens Championships, on Nov. 24 and 25. The Americas North tournament doubles as a qualifier for other high-level tournaments, including the Rugby Sevens World Cup in San Francisco next year.

Teams entered for the Suzuki invitational are Abbotsford RFC, Fidelity Ama Tsoti, Mona Titans RFC, Wolfhounds, Cayman 1 and Cayman 2, with Diamonds and Iguanas battling it out for the women’s title.

The tournament is set to kick off on Saturday at 1 p.m., with semifinals and finals being played on Sunday. Admission is free.